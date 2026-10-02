Microsoft will merge Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot this September
Technology
Microsoft is rolling its Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot apps into a single, all-in-one platform this September.
With just one app, you'll be able to switch smoothly between your personal, work, or school accounts and keep everything, from emails to calendars, organized across devices.
Microsoft discontinues features after August 18
Some features like group chats, podcasts, and Deep Research mode are being dropped after August 18, so save anything important before then.
If you're a Microsoft 365 Premium user, you'll still have access to the Researcher tool for reports.
Microsoft says it will help everyone move their chats and content over smoothly with automatic updates and step-by-step guidance.