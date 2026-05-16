Windows 11 to detect, remove faulty updates to prevent crashes

Microsoft is set to introduce a new feature called Cloud-Initiated Driver Recovery. The innovative tool will allow Microsoft to automatically trigger a recovery action from the cloud after a faulty driver is identified during Driver Shiproom evaluation. The primary goal of this feature is to improve system stability by preventing driver-related issues from causing crashes or other problems.

Feature details Automatic rollback for problematic drivers The Cloud-Initiated Driver Recovery feature will automatically roll back problematic drivers to stable versions. This is particularly useful for drivers distributed through Windows Update that may have quality issues after distribution. The new system would eliminate the need for users to manually uninstall faulty drivers and for hardware partners to wait for updated versions from manufacturers, thus saving time and effort.

Process explanation How the process works The Cloud-Initiated Driver Recovery process is entirely handled through the existing Windows Update infrastructure and managed by Microsoft. It kicks in when a driver distributed via Windows Update is later found to have quality issues during Microsoft's Driver Shiproom evaluation process. The system then sends rollback instructions directly to affected devices, ensuring users don't have to intervene manually.

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User focus Impact on other devices Microsoft has emphasized that the Cloud-Initiated Driver Recovery feature will only affect specific hardware targets impacted by the problematic update. Unrelated devices or other driver packages won't be broadly impacted. This shows the company's commitment to improving user experience without compromising system performance or stability for other users.

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