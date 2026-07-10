Microsoft's Brad Smith warns export curbs threaten American tech trust

Brad Smith urges balanced AI frameworks

Smith agrees cybersecurity matters but says just slapping on export bans isn't enough.

He urged policymakers to build transparent, balanced frameworks that protect against risks without killing innovation.

As he put it: "Ultimately, common sense says don't be heavy-handed, but have enough of a touch that you can do what needs to be done."

The good news? Some of those restrictions have already eased, with Fable 5 back online and GPT-5.6 opening up soon.