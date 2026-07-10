Microsoft's Brad Smith warns export curbs threaten American tech trust
Microsoft President Brad Smith isn't happy with the US government's recent restrictions on exporting AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Speaking at the AI for Good Global Summit, he warned that these sudden rules (like suspending Anthropic's Fable 5 and Mythos 5, and limiting OpenAI's GPT-5.6) could mess with business plans and make it harder for people to trust American tech.
Brad Smith urges balanced AI frameworks
Smith agrees cybersecurity matters but says just slapping on export bans isn't enough.
He urged policymakers to build transparent, balanced frameworks that protect against risks without killing innovation.
As he put it: "Ultimately, common sense says don't be heavy-handed, but have enough of a touch that you can do what needs to be done."
The good news? Some of those restrictions have already eased, with Fable 5 back online and GPT-5.6 opening up soon.