Microsoft's gaming copilot AI is coming to Xbox consoles
Technology
Microsoft is bringing its Gaming Copilot AI assistant to Xbox Series X|S consoles in 2026.
Already tested on Windows 11 and ROG Ally handhelds, this tool lets you ask questions or get tips midgame, like how to craft a sword in Minecraft or which hero ability to pick in Overwatch 2, just by talking or typing.
How the AI assistant helps you improve your gameplay
Gaming Copilot isn't just for quick answers: it analyzes your gameplay, uses your play history and session context to assess performance, and suggests strategy adjustments or gameplay tips in real time.
Sonali Yadav from Xbox says the console rollout will start later this year, after feedback from beta testers helped polish the experience for everyone.