Microsoft's gaming copilot AI is coming to Xbox consoles Technology Mar 16, 2026

Microsoft is bringing its Gaming Copilot AI assistant to Xbox Series X|S consoles in 2026.

Already tested on Windows 11 and ROG Ally handhelds, this tool lets you ask questions or get tips midgame, like how to craft a sword in Minecraft or which hero ability to pick in Overwatch 2, just by talking or typing.