Microsoft's Jay Parikh calls India's digital infrastructure game-changer for AI

Parikh credits UPI DBT ₹3.48T savings

Parikh credits UPI and Direct Benefit Transfer for cutting fraud and saving huge sums: 3.48 trillion rupees so far.

He also highlights India's massive developer community (over 27 million on GitHub) and innovative startups like Qure.ai and Sarvam AI pushing global AI forward.

Nearly half of Indian enterprises are already using generative AI at scale, making India well-placed to lead in the future of tech.