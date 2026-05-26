Microsoft's Jay Parikh calls India's digital infrastructure game-changer for AI
Technology
Microsoft's Jay Parikh is calling India's digital infrastructure a game-changer for AI, especially with UPI handling over 20 billion payments each month, half of all real-time transactions worldwide.
He sees this tech foundation as setting the stage for India's next big leap in artificial intelligence.
Parikh credits UPI DBT ₹3.48T savings
Parikh credits UPI and Direct Benefit Transfer for cutting fraud and saving huge sums: 3.48 trillion rupees so far.
He also highlights India's massive developer community (over 27 million on GitHub) and innovative startups like Qure.ai and Sarvam AI pushing global AI forward.
Nearly half of Indian enterprises are already using generative AI at scale, making India well-placed to lead in the future of tech.