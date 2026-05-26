Microsoft's Jay Parikh says India can shape trustworthy, impactful AI

India's 27 million GitHub developers fuel AI

India has more than 27 million developers on GitHub (the largest community globally) and is the second-largest contributor to open-source projects globally, including AI-focused projects.

Parikh points out that platforms like UPI, which handles more than 20 billion transactions monthly, are fueling India's AI ambitions.

Indian companies like Sarvam AI and Qure.ai are creating tools for global use, while local businesses are quickly moving from pilot projects to real-world deployment in areas like healthcare, education, and finance.