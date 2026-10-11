Microsoft's Satya Nadella urges AI transparency and stronger rules
Microsoft's Satya Nadella thinks AI needs to be a lot more transparent, so people aren't just blindly trusting whatever the tech spits out.
He pointed out that unlike old-school software where you could see exactly what's happening, today's AI is kind of a black box.
That makes it tricky for important decisions, so Nadella is calling for stronger rules and better ways to keep things in check.
Satya Nadella suggests multiple AI safeguards
Nadella suggests mixing in more human oversight and designing systems that act predictably.
He also warns that AI models could be "insider threats," so things like strict identity checks and clear permission boundaries are key.
Plus, he wants diverse models, tamper-proof logs, reliable safety nets, and open reporting when something goes wrong, all to make sure AI stays safe and accountable.