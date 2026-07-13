Microsoft's Satya Nadella urges businesses to protect AI data
Technology
Microsoft's Satya Nadella is urging businesses to be careful with AI tools, warning that companies could accidentally give away their secret sauce while using them.
He's calling for stronger safeguards so organizations can keep control of their data and stay ahead of the competition.
Nadella warns businesses hand over insights
Nadella introduced this idea to explain how businesses pay for AI services but also end up handing over valuable insights, helping AI providers get smarter over time.
He suggests companies set up trust boundaries, protect their unique knowledge, and avoid relying too much on just one AI model.
He emphasized that maintaining control over data and models is essential to leveraging AI without losing proprietary advantage.