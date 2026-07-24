Midjourney acquires Co-Star to bring personalized horoscopes and charts
Technology
Midjourney, the AI lab famous for its image and video tools, just picked up Co-Star, the astrology app with over four million monthly users.
With this move, Midjourney is stepping beyond Discord and looking to bring personalized horoscopes, birth charts, and compatibility readings (powered by both AI and humans) to a wider audience.
Entire Co-Star team joins Midjourney
The entire Co-Star team, about two dozen people, has joined Midjourney potentially to help build its first stand-alone consumer app.
This acquisition is part of Midjourney's plan to branch out from just creative AI tools into new areas like astrology, healthcare, and even spa services.
Financial details were not shared, but it is clear Midjourney wants to make its mark outside the usual AI space.