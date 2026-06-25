Midjourney unveils Midjourney Scanner for about 1-minute 3D scans Technology Jun 25, 2026

Midjourney, known for its AI image tools, is stepping into healthcare with the new Midjourney Scanner.

This device uses ultrasonic waves and artificial intelligence to create detailed 3D images of your body in about one minute, just by standing on a platform and moving through underwater sensors.

It's designed to spot health issues early and keep track of your body's changes over time.