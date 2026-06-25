Midjourney unveils Midjourney Scanner for about 1-minute 3D scans
Midjourney, known for its AI image tools, is stepping into healthcare with the new Midjourney Scanner.
This device uses ultrasonic waves and artificial intelligence to create detailed 3D images of your body in about one minute, just by standing on a platform and moving through underwater sensors.
It's designed to spot health issues early and keep track of your body's changes over time.
Midjourney plans San Francisco wellness spa
The scanner could eventually provide detailed information about muscles, organs, bones, and overall body composition.
Midjourney plans to open its first wellness spa in San Francisco in 2027, mixing health scans with relaxation services.
Over the next year, they'll run research trials and improve the tech before aiming for worldwide expansion (pending medical approvals) to make these scans more accessible everywhere.