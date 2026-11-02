Milos Stankovic 1st in UK to receive bionic upper arm
Technology
Milos Stankovic, a 63-year-old from Plymouth, just became the first person in the UK to receive a bionic upper arm.
After losing his left arm in a 2025 motorcycle accident, he hopes the prosthetic will help him return to activities like motorcycling and paragliding thanks to this advanced prosthetic made by Open Bionics.
UK bionic arm could reduce infections
The new arm is lightweight and hollow, so it's more comfortable: it could help reduce discomfort and the risk of skin and fungal infections during active days.
Tilly Lockey, who lost her own arms as a child, helped design it to be genuinely user-friendly.
Milos believes newer prosthetic technologies may eventually become more widely available through the NHS so others can get back to doing what they love too.