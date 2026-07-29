Mindgrove and AtumX bring Agni boards to 5 government schools

The new boards are designed to make electronics less intimidating and more accessible for students, aiming to swap out imports like Raspberry Pi for Indian-made tech.

Mindgrove's CEO sees this as a big step toward Indian chips powering future projects, while AtumX's Akash J puts it simply: "Agni is not just a microcontroller in a school. It's the first chapter of India's indigenous technology story written by the students themselves."

The plan is to expand these boards beyond Chennai soon, helping even more young minds get creative with technology.