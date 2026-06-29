Mindgrove, Prama team up to test vision chip in CCTV

Aligns with ₹76,000 cr semiconductor mission

This project fits right in with India's big push to build its own semiconductor industry under the ₹76,000 crore mission.

For Mindgrove, it's a chance to move from lab prototypes to mass production, and lower costs.

Plus, with new rules limiting Chinese brands in the CCTV market, there's more space for homegrown players like Prama to shine.