Mindgrove, Prama team up to test vision chip in CCTV
Mindgrove Technologies (from IIT Madras) and Prama India just teamed up to integrate Mindgrove's under-development vision chip into Prama's surveillance cameras.
This chip will power Prama's CCTV products, helping them process video right on the device: think smarter, faster security cams.
The partnership means both companies will work closely on design and testing, aiming to get these chips into real-world use sooner.
Aligns with ₹76,000 cr semiconductor mission
This project fits right in with India's big push to build its own semiconductor industry under the ₹76,000 crore mission.
For Mindgrove, it's a chance to move from lab prototypes to mass production, and lower costs.
Plus, with new rules limiting Chinese brands in the CCTV market, there's more space for homegrown players like Prama to shine.