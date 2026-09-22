Mindgrove Technologies to roll out Vision SoC with Prama India
Technology
Mindgrove Technologies is almost ready to roll out its secure IoT chip by the end of the year. Most of the launch prep is done, with just some final tests left.
They have teamed up with Prama India to bring their Vision System on Chip (SoC) tech to real-world use, starting with smarter CCTV cameras.
Developer kits and expanded SoC roadmap
Mindgrove will soon share developer kits and evaluation boards so creators can start building with their chip.
Their Vision SoC series isn't stopping at CCTV: new models are in the works for smart cameras, industrial controls, and extra security features to handle future threats like quantum computing.
Despite global supply chain hiccups, the team aims to go global and hit revenue positivity by 2027.