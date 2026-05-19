Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone 18 Pro Max pricing likely steady
Apple's next big thing, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is expected to launch at almost the same price as last year's model.
Even with new features like the A20 chip, better cameras, and longer battery life, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple isn't planning a major price jump.
This move likely follows its earlier price tweaks for the iPhone 17 Pro series.
The new phones are expected to be unveiled around September 2026.
Apple may keep India pricing aggressive
In India, the iPhone 17 Pro Max started at ₹149,900; in the US it was $1,199.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max might see only a slight increase, so nothing too shocking.
Apple may continue aggressive pricing in key markets like India even as production costs rise from advanced chips and memory parts.
Its goal? Keep sales strong in markets like India where people really care about price.