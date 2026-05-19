Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone 18 Pro Max pricing likely steady Technology May 19, 2026

Apple's next big thing, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is expected to launch at almost the same price as last year's model.

Even with new features like the A20 chip, better cameras, and longer battery life, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple isn't planning a major price jump.

This move likely follows its earlier price tweaks for the iPhone 17 Pro series.

The new phones are expected to be unveiled around September 2026.