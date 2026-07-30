Minnesota's 13-year-old Arika Kundu develops pesticide remover, 3 million finalist
Arika Kundu, a 13-year-old Indian-American from Minnesota, has figured out how to use leftover peanut shells to remove pesticides from fruits and vegetables.
Her invention transforms what would be waste into a biosorbent that grabs harmful chemicals off fresh produce, so it's good for your food and the planet.
This clever idea landed her among the top 10 finalists in the 2026 3 million Young Scientist Challenge.
LIGNEX to team with 3 million scientist
Arika's project, called "LIGNEX," is getting national attention. She'll team up with a 3 million scientist this summer to make it even better, then compete for $25,000 and the title of America's Top Young Scientist in October.
Looking ahead, Arika dreams of becoming an astrobiologist and wants to help solve big problems like radiation in space travel, and her work could also contribute to advancements in cancer research and aging.