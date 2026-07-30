Minnesota's 13-year-old Arika Kundu develops pesticide remover, 3 million finalist

Arika Kundu, a 13-year-old Indian-American from Minnesota, has figured out how to use leftover peanut shells to remove pesticides from fruits and vegetables.

Her invention transforms what would be waste into a biosorbent that grabs harmful chemicals off fresh produce, so it's good for your food and the planet.

This clever idea landed her among the top 10 finalists in the 2026 3 million Young Scientist Challenge.