Minor solar storm to light up Northern Hemisphere skies
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers! A minor solar storm is hitting Earth on February 15, thanks to a burst of solar wind and plasma from the Sun.
While it's not a big deal for our tech or power grids, it could bring some awesome Northern Lights shows for those in higher latitudes.
When and where to see the auroras
The best chance to spot the auroras will be between 10:00pm and 2:00am EST, especially if you're in Northern Canada, Alaska, or northern US states like Washington, Michigan, or Maine.
Clear skies and a new moon mean darker nights—perfect for catching those colorful lights.
No worries about disruptions; just enjoy the view if you're in the right spot!