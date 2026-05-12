Mira Murati introduces interaction models for fluid audio video conversations

Thinking Machines models respond under 0.4s

These models use a "full-duplex" setup, breaking conversations into tiny 200-millisecond chunks for super-fast replies.

One model, a massive 276-billion-parameter model, handles quick chats while another juggles deeper tasks like reasoning or searching the web at the same time.

Thanks to "encoder-free early fusion," responses come in under 0.4 seconds, faster than Google's Gemini-3.1-flash-live on FD-bench.

For now, only research partners get access, but a broader public rollout is expected later this year.

This could be huge for anything needing instant feedback: think health care alerts or real-time customer help.