Missed the Wolf Moon? January still offers more celestial events
What's the story
As we step into January, NASA has released a guide to some of the most spectacular celestial events that will grace the winter night sky. The "Wolf Moon" graced night skies on January 3 but the highlight of this month is Jupiter's opposition on January 10, when Earth will be directly between Jupiter and the Sun. This alignment will make Jupiter appear bigger and brighter than at any other time this year, dominating the eastern sky all night long.
Celestial pairings
Saturn-Moon conjunction and Beehive Cluster
Another major event is the Saturn-Moon conjunction on January 23, where Saturn will be seen just below the Moon in the western sky during evening hours. The Beehive Cluster, a bright open star cluster in Cancer constellation, will also be visible throughout January. It can be spotted with the naked eye under dark skies but binoculars or a small telescope would enhance visibility.
Viewing conditions
Why January is a special month for skywatchers
January's longer nights and clearer winter skies make it an ideal time for astronomy enthusiasts. NASA notes that these predictable alignments simplify skywatching for beginners. The opposition of Jupiter offers unparalleled brightness and detailed views of the planet, while colder air reduces atmospheric distortion, sharpening stars and planets visibly.