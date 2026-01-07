Earth will be directly between Jupiter and the Sun on January 10

Missed the Wolf Moon? January still offers more celestial events

By Mudit Dube 05:40 pm Jan 07, 2026

As we step into January, NASA has released a guide to some of the most spectacular celestial events that will grace the winter night sky. The "Wolf Moon" graced night skies on January 3 but the highlight of this month is Jupiter's opposition on January 10, when Earth will be directly between Jupiter and the Sun. This alignment will make Jupiter appear bigger and brighter than at any other time this year, dominating the eastern sky all night long.