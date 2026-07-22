Mission Mausam to send WhatsApp weather alerts to Telangana villages

The alerts are part of a bigger push to make sure even remote areas get timely weather info. IMD has set up radar, automatic weather stations, and rain gages across the state.

Farmers now receive weekly crop advice and seven-day forecasts (updated three times a day), plus early warnings in local languages thanks to networks like Krishi Sakhis.

The goal: help everyone, from village leaders to farmers, plan better and avoid losses when bad weather hits.