Mission Mausam to send WhatsApp weather alerts to Telangana villages
Villages across Telangana could soon receive weather alerts, like heavy rain, lightning, and heatwaves, directly on WhatsApp.
Shared by Minister of State Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha today, this Mission Mausam move means Panchayat and ward members get quick updates through the new Panchayat Mausam Seva Portal.
IMD provides farmers forecasts and advice
The alerts are part of a bigger push to make sure even remote areas get timely weather info. IMD has set up radar, automatic weather stations, and rain gages across the state.
Farmers now receive weekly crop advice and seven-day forecasts (updated three times a day), plus early warnings in local languages thanks to networks like Krishi Sakhis.
The goal: help everyone, from village leaders to farmers, plan better and avoid losses when bad weather hits.