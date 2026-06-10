Mississippi residents sue Elon Musk's xAI and SpaceX over noise

MZX Tech named in suit

The suit also targets MZX Tech, an xAI subsidiary.

This follows an earlier NAACP lawsuit about possible environmental law violations at the same plant, which could get federal attention soon.

Attorney Robert Wiygul summed up the frustration: "Our homes are supposed to be a sanctuary for us against the world," but "when they are invaded by noise 24 hours a day... it takes that fundamental peace of a good and decent life away from us."

Interestingly, Elon Musk himself isn't named as a defendant in either case.