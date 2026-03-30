Europe's top AI firm borrows $830M for first data center

European artificial intelligence (AI) leader Mistral has secured an impressive $830 million in debt funding. The company plans to use the money to purchase 13,800 NVIDIA chips for a new data center near Paris. This is Mistral's first-ever debt raise and it highlights the growing confidence of investors in European AI companies as they look to take on US tech giants such as Microsoft , Google , and Amazon in cloud computing and AI services.

Financial backing Mistral debt financed by 7 banks The debt raise by Mistral has been financed by a consortium of seven banks, including BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, and MUFG. The new data center in Bruyeres-le-Chatel is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2026. This facility will be Mistral's first data center after it chose the location in February 2025.

Growth strategy Mistral targets 200MW capacity by 2027 Along with the Paris data center, Mistral also announced plans for a second facility in Sweden last month. The company aims to secure 200 megawatts of capacity across Europe by the end of 2027. "Scaling our infrastructure in Europe is critical to empower our customers and to ensure AI innovation and autonomy remain at the heart of Europe," said CEO Arthur Mensch in a statement shared with Reuters.

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