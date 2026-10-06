Mistral unveils Le Chonk, a 1-trillion-parameter open-weight cybersecurity model

Le Chonk is in public preview now, with its model weights releasing on October 27.

It was trained from scratch on 4,000 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GPUs over two months, deployed in Mistral's own data centers in Europe, and can handle everything from finance to complex multimedia tasks.

Mistral is also making sure organizations can run the model wherever they need, including under strict EU data rules, giving users real flexibility and ownership over their cybersecurity tools.

This puts Le Chonk up against big names like GPT-6 Astra, offering a fresh, user-friendly option for staying safe online.