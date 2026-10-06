Mistral unveils Le Chonk, shows cyber edge and early access
French AI company Mistral just unveiled its latest model, Le Chonk (officially Mistral Large 4), and it's already turning heads for beating Chinese models on some aspects, including cyber.
Public access opens on October 27, but before that, some cybersecurity experts and state authorities will get to test-drive it with fewer restrictions.
It's all part of Mistral's big push to stand out alongside US and Chinese tech giants.
Le Chonk codes and designs chips
Le Chonk isn't just about security: it's also showing off in coding and geospatial analysis, capable of designing computer chips.
Backed by a massive €3 billion funding round and backers including ASML and new-investor Samsung, Mistral is aiming to be Europe's safer answer to global AI concerns while keeping innovation front and center.