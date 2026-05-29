Mistral will not weigh in on clients' military AI use

Mistral signs 5-year Airbus defense deal

Mistral's platform uses autonomous agents to help with things like battlefield coordination and data analysis. It has also teamed up with Airbus for a five-year deal to bring more AI into defense.

Mensch emphasized that while the tech is powerful, it will stay within limits set by users, and it is working on safety features like systems that can be shut down or "unplug them," and guardrails that prevent unreasonable actions.

Mistral recently raised $830 million to grow even faster in Europe's competitive AI scene.