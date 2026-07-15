MIT and EPFL present FAAV robot that flies and swims
Technology
Assume the role of a copy editor.
Say hello to FAAV, a tiny, bird-inspired robot from MIT and EPFL that can fly through the air, dive into water, swim around, and launch itself back up again.
Weighing less than 300gm, FAAV is designed to move just like seabirds such as puffins and loons that switch smoothly between sky and sea.
FAAV can observe wildlife without disturbance
FAAV's flexible wings adjust for both air and water, helping it glide or swim efficiently.
Its short tail keeps it balanced, while its body is built to float easily underwater.
Impressively, it can leap out of water in under one second using rapid wingbeats.
Researchers see big potential for this robot in studying wildlife and monitoring ecosystems, since FAAV can observe without disturbing animals or their habitats.