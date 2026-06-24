MIT and USC create wireless ultrasound wristband tracking 22 movements
Technology
MIT and USC researchers have created a wireless wristband that uses ultrasound to track your hand and finger movements instantly.
It scans your wrist muscles and feeds the info to an AI, which can follow 22 types of movement with super low delay, so everything feels fast and natural.
Tests show ASL and object handling
This tech could level up VR, help control robotic hands, or even train robots for tricky tasks.
In tests, people used it to sign every letter in American Sign Language and handle objects like tennis balls or scissors.
The team wants to make it work for more hand sizes, shrink the hardware, and explore cool uses in gaming, surgery, or design, basically anywhere you want your hands to do more.