MIT breaks materials rule using flexible connectors on gold nanoparticles
MIT scientists just broke a long-standing rule in materials science by using flexible connectors (think bendy molecular chains) instead of the usual stiff ones to build crystal structures with gold nanoparticles.
This fresh approach could change the game for tech like photonics and chemical catalysis.
Rob Macfarlane: PEG enables nanoparticle rearrangement
Published in Nature, the study led by Rob Macfarlane shows that these flexible polyethylene glycol (PEG) chains let nanoparticles move and rearrange, opening up new ways to control their structure.
That means more possibilities for cool stuff in medicine and agriculture, too: basically, a small tweak with big potential.