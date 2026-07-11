MIT creates self-folding 1.7-centimeter robot that moves without motors
Technology
MIT has created a tiny robot that starts as a flat sheet and folds itself into shape, kind of like high-tech origami.
Just heat it up, and in about one minute, it transforms into a 1.7-centimeter-long bot that can crawl, climb, swim, and even carry loads twice its weight, all without any motors.
MIT team makes dissolvable medical robots
The team also made versions from dissolvable materials that could safely move inside the human body for medical uses.
One prototype dissolved almost entirely in acetone; another left only its magnet after dissolving in water.
While still experimental, this opens up exciting possibilities for soft robots that assemble themselves and work where humans can't easily go.