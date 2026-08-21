MIT engineers build world-space interface enabling novices to operate excavators
Technology
MIT engineers have built the World-Space Interface (WSI), a control system that lets total beginners handle excavators like seasoned operators: no years of joystick practice needed.
Instead of confusing joysticks, you just move a mini-excavator arm, and your actions show up instantly on a screen.
Tests show WSI delivers expert-level performance
In tests with tasks like trenching and debris removal, beginners using WSI performed at expert levels right away, while those on old-school joysticks struggled.
Lead researcher Hermano Krebs hopes WSI will be inside real excavators or used remotely in tough spots.
The team is also working on adding touch feedback for an even more realistic feel, potentially changing how heavy machinery is learned and used in excavators.