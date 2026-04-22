MIT researchers find rice seeds 'hear' rain, germinate 30-40% faster
Technology
MIT researchers just discovered that rice seeds can actually "hear" the sound of rain, and it helps them sprout sooner.
In their experiments, rice seeds exposed to water-droplet sounds mimicking rain started germinating 30% to 40% faster than seeds kept in silence.
Rain sound triggers statoliths to move
Turns out, the sound waves from rain trigger tiny particles inside the seed (called statoliths) to move, which signals the seed to start growing.
Lead researcher Nicholas Makris explained, "the energy of rain sound is enough to accelerate a seed's growth."
The team now wants to see if other environmental sounds, like wind, have similar effects on different plants.