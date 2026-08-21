MIT researchers unveil 'Human operator' wearable moving hand with EMS
MIT researchers just unveiled Human Operator, a smart wearable that lets you control your hand movements using voice commands and AI.
The device uses electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to move your hand, and it won the Learn Track award at the MIT Hard Mode 2026 hackathon for its creative approach to assistive tech.
Prototype open-sourced, experts urge safety mechanisms
Human Operator isn't for sale yet: it's a research prototype meant to explore how humans and AI can work together physically.
The team made the code and instructions public so others can experiment too.
While it could help with rehab or accessibility in the future, experts say emergency stop mechanisms are essential for preventing unintended muscle contractions, while closed-loop feedback using sensors such as electromyography (EMG) could further improve safety and accuracy.