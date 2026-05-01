MIT scientists develop ammonium fluoride process for hard-rock lithium extraction Technology May 29, 2026

MIT scientists have come up with a fresh, eco-friendly way to pull lithium out of hard-rock minerals.

Instead of harsh acids or high heat, their process uses ammonium fluoride to break down the mineral and separate lithium, aluminum, and silicon.

This could seriously shake up how we get lithium for batteries, making it easier on the planet and our wallets.