MIT scientists develop ammonium fluoride process for hard-rock lithium extraction
MIT scientists have come up with a fresh, eco-friendly way to pull lithium out of hard-rock minerals.
Instead of harsh acids or high heat, their process uses ammonium fluoride to break down the mineral and separate lithium, aluminum, and silicon.
This could seriously shake up how we get lithium for batteries, making it easier on the planet and our wallets.
Acid-free low-temperature process exceeds 95% recovery
Unlike traditional methods that pump out emissions and waste, MIT's technique runs at low temperatures and skips acid altogether. It recycles chemicals in a closed loop, cutting down on pollution.
Co-author Yet-Ming Chiang called it possibly "the lowest-cost way of obtaining lithium from any natural resource."
Plus, it works with renewable energy sources and delivers more than a 95% recovery rate from multiple samples.
The team even founded the spinout Rock Zero to help bring this breakthrough to real-world use.