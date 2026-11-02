MIT study: AI makes 70% of young mathematicians rethink academia
A new MIT study found that most young mathematicians are feeling unsure about their career paths because of AI's growing influence in research.
Out of 268 early-career math researchers surveyed worldwide, 70% said they're now less interested in pursuing academic math, worried that AI might take over key parts of the field.
Early-career mathematicians report demotivation from AI
The numbers show real anxiety: over three-quarters feel demotivated by AI's role, and a similar number fear it'll be harder to land stable academic jobs.
Many use AI for simple tasks like editing, but more than half aren't comfortable with it doing actual research.
There's also concern that funding could shift away from universities to tech companies as AI advances, leaving the future of math careers feeling pretty uncertain for this generation.