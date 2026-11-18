MIT study finds aging slows brain waste clearance during sleep
MIT scientists have discovered that as we get older, our brains aren't as good at clearing out waste during sleep.
This slowdown seems tied to weaker deep-sleep brain waves and changes in blood flow, not just less sleep.
Since weakened brain cleansing could contribute to Alzheimer's disease and dementia, it's a pretty big deal for brain health.
Laura Lewis: seniors retain waste-clearing waves
The team, led by Laura Lewis, noticed that some older adults still have strong waste-clearing waves in their brains, kind of like younger people do.
Now, researchers are looking for ways to help more people keep these waves strong as they age.
The hope is that researchers can study whether strengthening this natural cleanup could be related to cognitive decline down the road.