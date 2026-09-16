MIT study suggests ChatGPT reliance slows brain in 54 participants
A new MIT study suggests that leaning on artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT for answers might actually slow down your brain.
Researchers split about 54 participants into groups: one used ChatGPT, another used Google Search, and the last group just relied on their own thinking.
While everyone worked on tasks, their brain activity was tracked to see what was really going on.
MIT researchers call effect 'cognitive debt'
The group using ChatGPT showed less brain connectivity and had a tougher time remembering what they had written, hinting that overusing AI could make it harder to think deeply or recall things later.
The researchers even called this "cognitive debt."
Still, they say the study is small and early, so don't ditch your favorite chatbot just yet, but maybe try not to let it do all the thinking for you.