MIT to install 500-plus facial recognition cameras, over $3 million
Technology
MIT is about to install 500-plus high-tech cameras across its campus, aiming to boost security with real-time facial recognition and object tracking.
The over $3 million project has sparked some strong reactions: criticism over the expense given recent budget cuts to libraries.
AI-RGUS monitors MIT CCTV, privacy concerns
These new cameras will plug into MIT Police's existing CCTV system and be monitored 24/7 automatically by AI-RGUS.
While audio will not be recorded (thanks to state law), the video data is stored for up to 30 days.
Critics say it feels like a lot of money for surveillance when academic resources are being scaled back, and some faculty fear it could be used to monitor student protests.