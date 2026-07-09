MIT unveils robot that swims and flies with waterproof wings

MIT robot could monitor coral reefs

This little robot could help scientists monitor coral reefs, track fish populations, or study coastal erosion: all on a single charge that lets it fly about four miles or swim over one mile.

Lead researcher Raphael Zufferey shared how tricky it was to keep everything waterproof yet light enough to float.

Biologist Glenna Clifton called the project "a monumental step in the performance at both swimming, flying, and transitioning between the two."

Next up: adding sensors so the robot can collect real environmental data as researchers keep tweaking its nature-inspired moves.