MIT unveils tiny light-activated swimming robot using real muscle cells

This design could need fewer cells than the thicker muscle blocks used in other biohybrid robots, which could make future biohybrid robots smaller and more affordable.

The team used a stiffer gelatin-based gel with square-bottomed grooves to help the muscle cells line up as strong fibers, so the robot's fin moves better and lasts longer, over 30 days with daily light pulses.

Researchers say the next challenge is to make that construction do more, with more complex layouts that might eventually produce stronger swimming or other movements.