MITO launches mobile air purifier that travels to rooms with bad air

How MITO works and why it's different

MITO uses small Sensor Cells placed around your home to track carbon dioxide, dust, and VOCs in real time. If CO2 gets too high, you'll get an instant alert.

The Core Cell—the main purifier—navigates using LiDAR and cameras (think robot vacuum vibes), dodges obstacles, and adapts as it learns your space.

Its look is inspired by 1960s Japanese Metabolist thinking but is designed to blend in with home environments.