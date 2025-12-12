Next Article
MITO launches mobile air purifier that travels to rooms with bad air
Technology
MITO is a new air purifier that actually moves around your house to clean the spots with the worst air.
Created by four designers: Yukang Seo, Kyuil Baek, Hakyoun Kim, and Semi Oh, it's meant to fix what regular, stationary purifiers miss—by going straight to the problem areas.
How MITO works and why it's different
MITO uses small Sensor Cells placed around your home to track carbon dioxide, dust, and VOCs in real time. If CO2 gets too high, you'll get an instant alert.
The Core Cell—the main purifier—navigates using LiDAR and cameras (think robot vacuum vibes), dodges obstacles, and adapts as it learns your space.
Its look is inspired by 1960s Japanese Metabolist thinking but is designed to blend in with home environments.