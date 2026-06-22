Mivo on Apple's App Store nudges users to rethink scrolling
Mivo is a free app on Apple's App Store, built to make you stop and think before diving into endless social media scrolling.
Instead of just setting limits, Mivo nudges you to reflect on why you're opening a social app.
As developer Pranshu Raithatha puts it, the app offers "a small reflection moment" right when you launch your favorite platforms.
Custom timers, mindful prompts and widget
You can set custom scrolling windows for each app, and get reminders to check in with yourself when sessions wrap up.
Every few minutes, Mivo prompts you to decide if your screen time is actually meaningful or just filling space.
A handy home screen widget tracks your daily stats and upcoming sessions so you're always aware of your habits.
As part of the slow tech movement, Mivo joins apps like Google's Dreambeans in encouraging mindful tech use and reducing doomscrolling.