Mivo on Apple's App Store nudges users to rethink scrolling

Custom timers, mindful prompts and widget

You can set custom scrolling windows for each app, and get reminders to check in with yourself when sessions wrap up.

Every few minutes, Mivo prompts you to decide if your screen time is actually meaningful or just filling space.

A handy home screen widget tracks your daily stats and upcoming sessions so you're always aware of your habits.

As part of the slow tech movement, Mivo joins apps like Google's Dreambeans in encouraging mindful tech use and reducing doomscrolling.