Mo Gawdat says AI could end college within 10 years
Technology
Mo Gawdat, former chief business officer at Google X, thinks college as we know it could disappear within a decade thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).
On the Silicon Valley Girl podcast, he suggested parents might want to skip saving for tuition, saying, "there is not going to be college at all in 10 years already."
Mo Gawdat lists 4 AI skills
Gawdat sees AI making learning faster and more accessible, kind of like what calculators did for math.
But he says students should focus on four key skills: learning how to learn with AI, staying adaptable as new tools pop up, using AI responsibly and ethically, and thinking critically about what AI produces.
Over-relying on tech alone could dull your problem-solving edge.