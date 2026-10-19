Modal adopts NVIDIA Vera chips to challenge Intel and AMD
NVIDIA is teaming up with fast-growing AI startup Modal to take on giants like Intel and AMD in the processor world.
Modal plans to start using NVIDIA's new Vera chips, and early tests showed the new NVIDIA chip doubled the amount of work AI agents can get done compared to older models.
Even with this upgrade, Modal isn't ditching Intel or AMD just yet. They're mixing all three to get the best performance.
Modal raises $750 million valued $15.75B
This move comes right after Modal scored a massive $750 million funding boost, bumping its value up to $15.75 billion.
For NVIDIA, it's a big step into the $200 billion processor market with hopes of hitting $20 billion in Vera chip sales this fiscal year.
Other tech leaders like OpenAI and Oracle are also set to use NVIDIA's processors, showing these chips are quickly gaining ground outside their usual turf.