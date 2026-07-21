Model Context Protocol update next week simplifies enterprise AI scaling
Technology
The Model Context Protocol (MCP), the tech that lets AI chatbots connect with stuff like calendars and databases, is getting a big update next week.
This change is all about making it easier for companies to run large-scale AI systems without having to build custom solutions every time.
MCP to use stateless session IDs
The new MCP will use a "stateless" system for handling session IDs, so servers don't have to constantly share info with each other.
This makes things way more efficient, especially for global operations.
This update tackles one of the toughest challenges in scaling AI infrastructure and should help cut down maintenance costs for businesses.