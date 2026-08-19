Moderna and Merck report Intismeran with Keytruda reduces melanoma recurrence
Moderna and Merck have teamed up on a new mRNA vaccine called Intismeran, and early results are looking good.
When given with Merck's immunotherapy drug Keytruda, the vaccine helped prevent melanoma from returning in people who had already had surgery for advanced or high-risk skin cancer.
It also lowered the chances of the cancer spreading elsewhere.
Intismeran trials include lung and bladder
This combo treatment is being called a breakthrough for melanoma.
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel described it as a "pivotal moment" after years of work on personalized mRNA therapies.
The companies say they'll share more details soon at a global medical conference.
They're also testing Intismeran on other cancers like lung and bladder tumors, so this could be just the beginning for mRNA in cancer care.