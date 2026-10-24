Moderna and Merck's vaccine with Keytruda reduces melanoma spread 38%
Technology
Moderna and Merck's new cancer vaccine, used with Keytruda, cut the risk of melanoma spreading by 38% in a major trial.
Out of 1,137 people studied, 82.2% who got both treatments stayed cancer-free after two years, compared to just 70% on Keytruda alone.
Custom mRNA vaccine, approval talks underway
The vaccine uses mRNA technology (like COVID-19 shots) to train your immune system to spot and attack tumors, and it's custom-made for each patient.
Approval talks are underway, but it's still experimental for now, so more research is coming.