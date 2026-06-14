Modi and Macron launch Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice
Technology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron just launched the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice, France.
This event, part of the India-France Year of Innovation, highlights how India has grown from using tech to actually creating it, drawing on its roots in math, astronomy, and medicine.
Modi also talked about India's "AI for All" vision, aiming to make technology work for everyone.
Conclave to help Indian startups scale
The conclave brings together 120 Indian deep-tech innovators, 15 leading Higher Education Institutions, and over 500 global investors across fields like semiconductors, biotech, and space tech.
The goal? To help Indian startups test their ideas, build partnerships, and scale internationally.