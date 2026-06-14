Modi and Macron launch Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice Technology Jun 14, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron just launched the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice, France.

This event, part of the India-France Year of Innovation, highlights how India has grown from using tech to actually creating it, drawing on its roots in math, astronomy, and medicine.

Modi also talked about India's "AI for All" vision, aiming to make technology work for everyone.