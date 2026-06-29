Mohali INST researchers develop BDIM additive improving zinc-ion battery stability Technology Jun 29, 2026

Researchers at Mohali's Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST) have come up with a clever chemical additive called BDIM that makes zinc-ion batteries work better.

Zinc batteries are already safer and more affordable than the usual lithium ones, but they've had problems like corrosion and short battery life.

BDIM helps by forming a protective layer on the zinc, fixing these issues.