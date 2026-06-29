Mohali INST researchers develop BDIM additive improving zinc-ion battery stability
Researchers at Mohali's Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST) have come up with a clever chemical additive called BDIM that makes zinc-ion batteries work better.
Zinc batteries are already safer and more affordable than the usual lithium ones, but they've had problems like corrosion and short battery life.
BDIM helps by forming a protective layer on the zinc, fixing these issues.
Researchers hope BDI-M enables renewable storage
Thanks to BDIM, these batteries now last longer and stay stable during charging cycles; big news if you care about greener tech.
The team, led by Dr. Ramendra Sundar Dey, hopes this breakthrough will make zinc-ion batteries a solid choice for storing renewable energy from things like solar panels and wind turbines.
This could mean cheaper, safer backup power in the future.