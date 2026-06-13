Mohandas Pai urges 50,000 cr national AI mission for India
Technology
After the US blocked access to Anthropic's advanced AI models (Fable 5 and Mythos 5) for foreign nationals, Mohandas Pai is urging India to step up its game.
He wants a National AI Mission with a ₹50,000 crore fund so India can build its own cutting-edge AI tech and not fall behind in the global race.
Sridhar Vembu, Pai urge AI sovereignty
Pai and former Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu say it's time for India to create its own AI models instead of relying on other countries.
They stress that technological sovereignty and self-reliance are key, especially as access to top tech gets tougher.
Their message: If India doesn't invest now, it risks missing out on the future of AI.