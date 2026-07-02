Mohandas Pai urges India to prioritize practical AI over LLMs Technology Jul 02, 2026

Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO and now chairman of Aarin Capital, thinks India should focus on practical AI that actually helps people, like boosting productivity and solving everyday challenges for citizens and small businesses.

Speaking at the launch of ToneTag's eKosha platform, he shared that too much hype around large language models (LLMs) misses the point, since most folks don't realize how expensive and complex they are.