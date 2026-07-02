Mohandas Pai urges India to prioritize practical AI over LLMs
Technology
Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO and now chairman of Aarin Capital, thinks India should focus on practical AI that actually helps people, like boosting productivity and solving everyday challenges for citizens and small businesses.
Speaking at the launch of ToneTag's eKosha platform, he shared that too much hype around large language models (LLMs) misses the point, since most folks don't realize how expensive and complex they are.
Mohandas Pai says LLMs cost $35B-$40B
Pai broke it down: building LLMs would cost $35 billion to $40 billion, money India just doesn't have to spare.
Plus, our computing power is way behind the US (2 GW vs. 40 GW), while the US plans to pour $3 trillion into AI over two years.